Investment Analysis of Construction Industry in Indonesia Market 2016 ...

Market Synopsis of Investment Analysis of Construction Industry in Indonesia Indonesia is known as the second most productive and profitable construction market in Asia, where a huge number of construction projects are undergoing in both residential as well as non-residential sectors. For example, one of the head ventures which were started by the property developer named Lippo Karawaci is the Millennium Village and The Global Smart City which is situated on a 70 hectare in Lippon town.

