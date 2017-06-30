International Paper agrees to pay $35...

International Paper agrees to pay $354m settlement to Kleen Products

Read more: Dairy Reporter

Kleen Products filed a lawsuit against International Paper in 2010 claiming "the existence of anti-competitive behavior beginning in August 2005." The firm alleges certain containerboard firms used a pricing increase strategy within months after jointly attending an industry conference in June 2005, and again after another industry conference that took place in November 2005.

Chicago, IL

