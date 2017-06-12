Inaugural 'Commercial Construction Index' Indicates High...

Commercial construction is in high demand across the country and contractors are confident in the trajectory of the industry, according to the USG + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index, launched June 15. Nearly all contractors surveyed - 96 percent - expect revenues to grow or remain stable this year compared to 2016, with 40 percent expecting an increase and only 3 percent expecting a decrease in revenue. The Index is a new quarterly economic indicator designed to gauge what drives the commercial construction industry and its leaders, including specific issues like backlog of work, new business pipeline, revenue projections, workforce issues, and access to financing.

