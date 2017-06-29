Huhtamaki to acquire International Pa...

Huhtamaki to acquire International Paper foodservice packaging operations in China for $17.1m

Huhtamaki sold one of its Chinese manufacturing facilities in April, now it has bought a foodservice packaging operation in a different part of the country. Pic:©iStock/daboost Finnish packaging company HuhtamA ki Oyj is to acquire International Paper's foodservice packaging operations in China for a 15m .

