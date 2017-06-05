Hoylu and Barton Malow Announce Latest Delivery at The Pennsylvania...

Barton Malow has deployed a two-projector Hoylu Huddlewall system at their $110M Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building project at The Pennsylvania State University's University Park campus. The installation has quickly become the centerpiece of their top-of-the-line colocation modular complex, and routinely draws the interest of architects, engineers, consultants, and subcontractors involved with the project.

