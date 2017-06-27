Home Capital says fight to survive ad...

Home Capital says fight to survive added $175 million to its Q2 expenses

1 hr ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Home Capital Corp. says its expenses soared $175 million above normal during the second quarter as it fought to survive a cash shortage that erupted as customers withdrew most of the money they had deposited in the company's savings accounts. The estimate includes a previously reported $100 million in fees and transaction costs related to $2-billion of emergency funding that Home Capital borrowed from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan to deal with the cash crunch.

