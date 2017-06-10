Graniteville neighbors win partial victory in Act 250 case
State regulators last week denied an Act 250 land use permit for the Northeast Materials Group -- which leases the land from the Rock of Ages Quarry. The neighbors have complained about noise and dust after the crushing began several years ago.
