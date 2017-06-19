Former Ipswich Star and EADT offices under the hammer
The former Archant newspapers offices and print works are being demolished to make way for a new housing department between Ipswich town centre and the Waterfront. Down she goes - demolition work at the former newspaper offices and print works in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich got under way in earnest this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC