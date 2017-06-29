Forestar Terminates Starwood Merger Deal To Go With D.R. Horton's Stock Purchase Deal
Shares of Forestar Group Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trade Thursday, after the land developer terminated its merger deal with Starwood Capital Group, so it could go with the D.R. Horton Inc. deal to buy a 75% stake for $17.75 a share. The announcement comes less than a week after Forestar determined D.R. Horton's deal, which allows it to remain a publicly-traded company, was a "superior proposal" to Starwood's deal to pay $16.00 a share to take the company private.
