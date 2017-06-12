Firm expresses commitment to transform construction industry in Nigeria

AS part of its commitment towards promoting speed, reliability and flawless execution of projects in the Nigeria's construction industry, Bosch Power Tools, a global supplier of technology and services, has developed a 'power box' concept to help its users complete the most arduous tasks in construction works. The Vice President Sales, Africa, for the company, Mr. Vonjy Rajakoba, speaking during a stakeholders' meeting in Lagos, said that in spite of the fact that the Nigeria's construction industry employs over 20 million people, majority of these workers rely on hand tools which cannot guarantee professionalism rather than power tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.