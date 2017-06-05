Dry Construction Market to Post an Annual Growth Rate of 5% during 2017-2023
Dry Construction Market by Type , System , Material and Region - Forecast to 2023 Key Players in market are Xella Group , Saint-Gobain S.A. , Etex Group SA , CSR Limited , Armstrong World Industries, Inc. , Fletcher Building " The Dry Construction Market is Expected to Grow over the CAGR of around 5 % during the period 2017 to 2023. The major factor expected to drive the Global Dry Construction Market is the boom in the construction industry in the developing nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC