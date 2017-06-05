Dry Construction Market to Post an Annual Growth Rate of 5% during 2017-2023

Dry Construction Market by Type , System , Material and Region - Forecast to 2023 Key Players in market are Xella Group , Saint-Gobain S.A. , Etex Group SA , CSR Limited , Armstrong World Industries, Inc. , Fletcher Building " The Dry Construction Market is Expected to Grow over the CAGR of around 5 % during the period 2017 to 2023. The major factor expected to drive the Global Dry Construction Market is the boom in the construction industry in the developing nations.

