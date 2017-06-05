Dodge Data & Analytics to Showcase Construction Workflow...

May 31, 2017 - Dodge Data & Analytics will emphasize the importance of workflow integration and risk management through new partnerships and research at the Construction Financial Management Association Annual Conference & Exhibit at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, booth #516, in Phoenix, Arizona, June 3-7. In continuing to drive the integration of data, analytics and market intelligence directly into the tools construction professionals use the most, Dodge provides business-enhancing value to customers at every stage of the construction lifecycle.

