Diman grant to promote construction j...

Diman grant to promote construction jobs for women, minorities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School will be one of the seven organizations across Massachusetts that will be awarded grant funding in order to promote equal opportunity for women and minority workers, and small business owners in the construction industry.  The Equal Opportunity in the Construction Trades Grant program is providing funding to non-profit organizations, apprenticeship programs, labor unions and vocational schools to conduct worker training and outreach programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May 23 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May '17 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May '17 AZPat 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC