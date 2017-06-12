Diman grant to promote construction jobs for women, minorities

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School will be one of the seven organizations across Massachusetts that will be awarded grant funding in order to promote equal opportunity for women and minority workers, and small business owners in the construction industry. The Equal Opportunity in the Construction Trades Grant program is providing funding to non-profit organizations, apprenticeship programs, labor unions and vocational schools to conduct worker training and outreach programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.