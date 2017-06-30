Developer's works set to cause two weeks of significant delays on Fosseway
WORKS to connect a new retirement home to the utility supply are set to cause two weeks of significant delays on the Fosseway from next week. McCarthy and Stone, the developers of Edwardstow Court in Stow-on-the-Wold, will be carrying out works to make a drainage connection to the highway.
