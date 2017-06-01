Deere-Wirtgen Deal Worth $5B Announced
John Deere tractors are seen for sale at a dealer in Longmont, Colorado, U.S., February 21, 2017. Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy privately held German company Wirtgen Group for about $4.88 billion to expand its road construction operations as it looks to cut down its dependence on its slowing farm business.
