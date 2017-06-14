Credit Suisse sees eight ASX stocks a...

Credit Suisse sees eight ASX stocks activists should target

AMP, CSR and News Corp are among eight companies Credit Suisse believes are ripe for a shake-up by activist investors. While the active versus passive debate rages - with passive index funds easily outstripping the performance of high-fee active managers - active investing has delivered an annualised return of 7.4 per cent.

