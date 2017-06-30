Court Turns 'Practical Completion' on its Head
The New South Wales Court of Appeal has recently considered the concept of "practical completion" in Abergeldie Contractors Pty Ltd v Fairfield City Council [2017] NSWCA 113. The decision is likely to have far reaching implications for many participants in the building and construction industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC