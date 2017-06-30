Court Turns 'Practical Completion' on...

Court Turns 'Practical Completion' on its Head

The New South Wales Court of Appeal has recently considered the concept of "practical completion" in Abergeldie Contractors Pty Ltd v Fairfield City Council [2017] NSWCA 113. The decision is likely to have far reaching implications for many participants in the building and construction industry.

