Court Dismisses Class Action Claims Based on Afghanistan Labor Code

United States lawsuits involving the law of Afghanistan are uncommon, but it is common for employees to bring suit based on work done abroad generally, and not just in that one country. A recent case, however, illustrates that while the United States may be a more convenient forum, even a class action may founder if the law of the host country provides for no relief.

Chicago, IL

