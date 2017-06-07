Construction season ramps up with nearly $1 billion in projects
Summer means construction season in Alaska, and contractors have sharpened their pencils to bid on nearly $1 billion worth of work. Many projects have been bid at less than budget as companies compete for work with the private sector in recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC