Construction Industry to Tackle Key Election Issue
New Zealand's building and construction industry will come together in August, at the "all-of-industry" Constructive forum, tackling one of New Zealand's key political issues just six weeks out from the General Election. The Constructive Forum , launched last year by the Registered Master Builders Association , will focus on collaboration and transformation in the sector, to position the industry better to respond meaningfully to New Zealand's building and construction needs.
