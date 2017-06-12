Timetric's Construction in Kuwait - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Kuwaiti construction industry, including: - The Kuwaiti construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity - Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in Kuwait - Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Kuwaiti construction industry - Profiles of the leading operators in the Kuwaiti construction industry Browse Research PDF at: http://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1153939 In real terms, the Kuwaiti construction industry registered an average annual growth rate of 5.6% during the review period .

