Construction fraud can be hard to nail down

8 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

Within Canada's construction industry, the median loss to fraud is $259,000 of annual revenues, almost 70 per cent more than the $154,000 that Canadian companies in other sectors lose each year, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. The frauds include stealing property, expense account abuse and kickback schemes.

