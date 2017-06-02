Construction Bank opens in Accra to support construction industry
A specialised bank focused on providing financial services to the construction sector has officially opened to consumers. The Construction Bank Limited will provide banking services in project and mortgage financing, commercial and consumer banking to the real estate sector and for infrastructural development.
