Commercial Construction Contractors Remain Confident Under Trump
Commercial construction contractors are confident in the trajectory of the industry, as demand continues to increase, according to a new economic indicator released Thursday. Ninety-six percent of contractors surveyed for the USG + U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index expect revenues to grow or remain stable in 2017 compared to 2016.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
