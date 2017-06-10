The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the USG Corporation have partnered to present a new economic data report designed especially for the commercial construction industry. Led by Jennifer Scanton, president and CEO of USG Corporation and Thomas Donohue, president and CEO the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the first public release of the Commerce Commercial Construction Index is the result of working with Dodge Data & Analytics who surveyed contractors nationwide to better understand their level of confidence in the commercial construction industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.