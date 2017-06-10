Commerce Commercial Construction Index
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the USG Corporation have partnered to present a new economic data report designed especially for the commercial construction industry. Led by Jennifer Scanton, president and CEO of USG Corporation and Thomas Donohue, president and CEO the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the first public release of the Commerce Commercial Construction Index is the result of working with Dodge Data & Analytics who surveyed contractors nationwide to better understand their level of confidence in the commercial construction industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC