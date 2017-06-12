Club bowled over by generous donation

THANK YOU: BOWLED OVER: Simon Mantell, regional managing director at McCarthy and Stone and Richard Beer, Taunton Deane Bowling Club chairman of directors McCarthy and Stone, who built the new Retirement Living development on Keeper Clos, has given Taunton Deane Bowling Club an A 800 donation towards the club's community development. Chairman of directors, Richard Beer, was visited by McCarthy and Stone's regional managing director, Simon Mantell, and presented with a cheque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.