Cianbro lands $215 million contract in New York
Cianbro Corp. and New York contractor Northland Associates have won a federal contract worth up to $215 million to replace a port in Alexandria, New York. The agency's website said the $90 million first phase of the project is scheduled to begin this month and be finished by July 2022.
