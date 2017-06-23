Cianbro lands $215 million contract i...

Cianbro lands $215 million contract in New York

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Cianbro Corp. and New York contractor Northland Associates have won a federal contract worth up to $215 million to replace a port in Alexandria, New York. The agency's website said the $90 million first phase of the project is scheduled to begin this month and be finished by July 2022.

Chicago, IL

