CB&I soars by record 39% as court ruling considered a "massive victory"

Today's ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court against Westinghouse Electric in a payment dispute tied to its 2015 acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron's nuclear construction business is " a massive victory for CB&I ," says Thomas Claps, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial. Westinghouse's claim "should be greatly reduced" when the Chancery court reviews the case and sends it to an auditor, and a decision could be issued in late 2017 or early 2018, Claps says.

