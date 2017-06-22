Caltex half-year profit to be lower

Caltex half-year profit to be lower

Fuel refiner and retailer Caltex Australia expects half-year net profit to dip to between $250 and $270 million after a crude oil inventory loss and expenses associated with a franchise employee assistance fund. Replacement cost operating profit, which strips out the impact of crude oil price fluctuations, however, is expected to rise to between $290 million and $310 million.

