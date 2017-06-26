Caltex gets green light for NZ acquis...

Caltex gets green light for NZ acquisition

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Fuel retailer Caltex Australia has received regulatory approval to buy Gull New Zealand in an approximately $325 million deal as part of its plan to increase its retail business. Caltex on Monday said it anticipates the takeover of NZ's leading biofuel retailer will be completed by July 3 after the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office gave its consent.

Chicago, IL

