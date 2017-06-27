Buffett's Berkshire on verge of becom...

Buffett's Berkshire on verge of becoming BofA's top shareholder

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc may be on the verge of becoming Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder, after the bank raised its dividend in the wake of a positive assessment of its ability to handle market stresses. Bank of America on Wednesday boosted its annual dividend 60 percent to 48 cents per share from 30 cents, beginning in the third quarter.

