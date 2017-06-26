Buffett's Berkshire Buys 9.8% Stake in Single-Tenant REIT
Warren Buffett is betting that some types of brick-and-mortar real estate will hold up better than others in the age of Amazon. His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a 9.8 percent stake in Store Capital Corp., sending shares of the real estate investment trust surging Monday.
