Buffett Says He Wouldn't Take Credit for Stock Jump If President
That's the view of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, when asked whether Donald Trump deserves credit for surging stock prices after he won the presidential election in November. "If I ever get elected president, I will never claim credit for anything the market does," Buffett said in an interview that aired late Monday on PBS NewsHour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC