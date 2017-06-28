Buffett Says He Wouldn't Take Credit ...

Buffett Says He Wouldn't Take Credit for Stock Jump If President

13 hrs ago

That's the view of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, when asked whether Donald Trump deserves credit for surging stock prices after he won the presidential election in November. "If I ever get elected president, I will never claim credit for anything the market does," Buffett said in an interview that aired late Monday on PBS NewsHour.

Chicago, IL

