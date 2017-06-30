Buffett About to Reap $12 Billion Pro...

Buffett About to Reap $12 Billion Profit on Bank of America Bet

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Warren Buffett's bet on Bank of America Corp. is about to pay off with a roughly $12 billion windfall. The billionaire plans to exercise warrants obtained six years ago in a vote of confidence in Bank of America while its shares were tumbling amid multibillion-dollar probes tied to the housing meltdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11) 4 hr They cannot kill ... 33
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jun 27 ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May '17 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May '17 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC