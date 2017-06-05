Bristol Post Business Awards: Dribuil...

Bristol Post Business Awards: Dribuild building on its construction industry success

As we continue to look ahead to the next Bristol Post Business Awards, we are profiling another of our event sponsors - Dribuild These are exciting times for Bristol-based Dribuild Group - one of the region's best known construction industry names - following its recent acquisition of Plymouth-based PRS Group . It was a move that will allow the company to grow its offering across the whole of the South West and the UK.

