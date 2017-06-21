Bill Shorten distances himself from militant union leader as government calls in the police
Bill Shorten has been forced to distance himself from a CFMEU boss who threatened to reveal the home addresses of construction industry inspectors, as the government flagged it would refer the unionist to police. The opposition leader on Wednesday said he "repudiates in the strongest possible terms" the militant speech by CFMEU Victorian secretary John Setka to a crowd of thousands at a union rally in Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC