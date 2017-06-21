Bill Shorten distances himself from m...

Bill Shorten distances himself from militant union leader as government calls in the police

Bill Shorten has been forced to distance himself from a CFMEU boss who threatened to reveal the home addresses of construction industry inspectors, as the government flagged it would refer the unionist to police. The opposition leader on Wednesday said he "repudiates in the strongest possible terms" the militant speech by CFMEU Victorian secretary John Setka to a crowd of thousands at a union rally in Melbourne.

