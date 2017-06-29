Big construction tour a chance for high school students to get real skills
A major skill shortage in New Zealand's building and construction industry has seen 60 Taranaki high school students get a taste of what a potential career in the field is all about. As part of the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation's annual Big Construction Tour, students from schools around Taranaki spent Thursday visiting some of the region's design and manufacturing sites and retail stores.
