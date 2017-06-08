Berkshire Settles California's - Bait-and-Switch' Insurance Case an hour ago
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., agreed to provide additional disclosure to customers about a product in California after a state review of potential abuses. The deal requires Applied Underwriters "to stop the bait-and-switch marketing tactics used to sell a workers' compensation insurance product, which led to numerous complaints from employers caught up in the costly and complicated policies," the California Department of Insurance said Thursday in a wave of litigation over products where the costs to employers could vary based on their claims.
