Berkshire Hathaway in 3 Charts

Berkshire Hathaway in 3 Charts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Over the last 52 years -- during which Warren Buffett has been chairman and CEO -- it compounded its investors' wealth at a remarkable rate, turning an original $1,000 investment into nearly $20 million for its earliest investors. The three charts below explain how Berkshire grew to become as large as it is today, and why the future is likely to yield lower returns for the company's investors going forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Fri Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May 23 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May '17 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC