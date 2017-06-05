As day of reckoning closes in on Cemex, the city of Marina prepares to attack.
In the fight to shut down the Cemex sand mine in Marina, the lines in the sand have been drawn. Diplomacy, up until now, has not borne fruit, and a looming battle is starting to take shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC