Analyzing Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corp and PACCAR are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitabiliy. 94.6% of Oshkosh Corp shares are owned by institutional investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.