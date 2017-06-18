Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALG. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC