Airlines issue new statement on KCI: Dona t delay election

Airlines issue new statement on KCI: Don't delay election

Thursday

The airlines serving Kansas City International Airport have notified the city's aviation director that they don't want a public election on a new airport terminal delayed past November. And they warn that the longer the City Council debates the airport's future, the more it jeopardizes their business at KCI.

