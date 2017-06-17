10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in The Dow Jones Industrial Average
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is made up of 30 of the most established and mature U.S. companies, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that many of the index components pay strong dividends. In fact, all 30 Dow components pay dividends, with annual yields ranging from 0.70% to 4.94%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC