Work to clear newspaper site for new sheltered homes set to start soon

17 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

Work to demolish the former offices that produced the EADT and Star for about half a century is expected to start within the next few days. McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich.

