Work to clear newspaper site for new sheltered homes set to start soon
Work to demolish the former offices that produced the EADT and Star for about half a century is expected to start within the next few days. McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|Sat
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
