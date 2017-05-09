Why Medley Capital Corporation Stock Plunged on Tuesday
Investors buy business development companies for their beefy dividend yields, so it's no surprise to see shares dive after the dividend was slashed to $0.16, down from $0.22 declared in the prior quarter. The company reported operating income of $0.15 per share in the first quarter.
