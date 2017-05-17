Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on This...

Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on This "Unicorn" Startup

Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway Energy - a portfolio worth $85 billion that includes renewable energy companies - just made a huge bet on "Big Data." In March, BHE announced that two of its subsidiary companies would partner with the young Chicago-based software startup Uptake Technologies to track their wind turbines.

