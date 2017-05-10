Warren Buffett, IBM's biggest believe...

Warren Buffett, IBM's biggest believer, sold a third of his...

Warren Buffett sold off a third of his 81 million shares of IBM stock in the first two quarters of 2017, the famed investor tells CNBC. At the end of 2016, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was the single biggest shareholder in IBM.

