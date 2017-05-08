Wall Street is expecting the worst of the retail apocalypse...

The focus of earnings season shifts this week to brick-and-mortar retailers, with companies including Macy's and Nordstrom set to announce first-quarter results. "Of the 13 retail sub-industries in the S&P 500, just four have reported or are expected to report earnings growth for the first quarter," John Butters, the senior earnings analyst at FactSet, said in a note on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.