Virginia gubernatorial candidate sold financial stake in company...

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello has sold his financial holdings in a construction company interested in building President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border and that has worked with Dominion Energy, a Perriello punching bag, on energy projects in Virginia. Perriello's investment in Fluor Corp., revealed last month on the former congressman's mandatory conflict-of-interest disclosure, cut against his campaign message of populist reform, standing up to Trump and fighting corporate power.

